Walmart is bringing its huge catalog of products to the Google Home.

Google Home is great at answering queries as it hooks into Google's vast trove of information, but if you're looking to make purchases with your voice, Amazon's Echo reigns supreme. Google has been working on improving the voice shopping experience on the Google Home, and to that effect the company has announced that it is partnering with Walmart.

Starting in late September, Walmart will make hundreds of thousands of items available for voice shopping via Google Assistant. You'll be able to link your Walmart account with Google to get personalized shopping results from your past purchases at the retailer via its Easy Reorder feature.

Walmart is also joining the likes of Target and Costco on Google Express, and the delivery service is getting an overhaul. Google is getting rid of the $95 annual membership fee for Express, instead offering free delivery as long as you meet a store's minimum requirement. For Walmart, that threshold is $35.

By making its products available on Google Assistant, Walmart is opening up a new avenue for sales, one that could be a major growth driver for the retailer in the future. Starting next year, Walmart will leverage its robust retail store network to enable experiences "that don't currently exist within voice shopping anywhere else," including the ability to buy fresh groceries across the country.

And siding with Google allows Walmart to compete in a segment where Amazon has built a considerable head start:

When it comes to voice shopping, we want to make it as easy as possible for our customers. That's why it makes sense for us to team up with Google. They've made significant investments in natural language processing and artificial intelligence to deliver a powerful voice shopping experience. We know this means being compared side-by-side with other retailers, and we think that's the way it should be.

The Walmart integration will go live in around a month's time, and you can sign up to be notified on Express.