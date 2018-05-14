Google I/O may be over, but that doesn't mean Google-centric announcements stop. Today, the search giant announced that it's upgrading its paid Drive storage plans under a new Google One moniker.

Similar to what you can get with Drive storage right now, Google One will allow users to buy additional space in the cloud for housing all of your files across Google Photos, Gmail, and Drive. The fundamentals of the service are remaining the same, but there are a few nice upgrades coming along with the new logo. To be clear, this is only a rebranding of Drive paid storage. The Google Drive you use for storing/creating documents remains unchanged.

All Google One users will get 15GB of free storage like we currently have, but some of the paid tiers are gaining some extra bang-for-the-buck.

There's an all-new 200GB tier that costs $2.99/month

The $9.99/month plan now comes with 2TB instead of 1TB

Anyone on an existing 1TB tier through Drive will automatically be upgraded to 2TB for free

Aside from these three changes, the rest of the existing plans remain the same.

With the rebrand to Google One, you'll also be able to share your cloud storage with family members. Google notes that you can allow up to 5 accounts to access one plan and each member will have their own private section of storage only they can use.

Last but not least, Google One subscribers will get fast access to "experts for help" and benefits for being a customer, "like credits on Google Play or deals on select hotels found in Google Search."

Google One will be rolling out to users in the U.S. over the coming months and will later be followed by a global expansion.

