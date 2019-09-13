Google is rolling out a new automatic phone backup feature for Google One subscribers. As long as you have an Android device, the Google One app will now prompt you to "back up your device's media with your extra storage."

With Google One, you already get more storage for your photos, videos and documents—giving you the peace of mind that your memories and important files are stored in the cloud. Now with automatic phone backup, we're taking another step in helping you keep the stuff you care about safe.

If you have a Google One membership, you will no longer have to worry about losing your important data in case you lose or switch your phone. In addition to backing up your texts, contacts, and apps, Google One's new automatic phone backup will also let you back up original quality photos, videos, and multimedia messages (MMS).

All of your backups can be managed from the Google One app. The feature also makes it easier to restore all your important data when you are setting up a new Android phone.

Google's cloud storage service, which made its debut last year, costs as little as $2 per month or $20 per year for 100GB. While Google One was initially available only in the U.S., the service is now available in over 140 countries.

