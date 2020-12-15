What you need to know
- Google is offering half-off on its most expensive storage plans.
- The price changes will also be in effect for current subscribers on those plans.
- This comes after Google's controversial announcement regarding storage policy changes.
A year after launching its Google One subscription service, Google stopped offering unlimited original-quality photo backups to Pixel owners. Then the company announced in November that as of June of 2021, new photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos will count towards the free 15GB of cloud storage that Google offers. The policy changes were apparently due to the growing demand for cloud storage, which is understandable. But many couldn't help but consider the move being aimed at driving users to purchase more storage through Google One.
Now Google is hoping to get back into the good graces of its highest-paying customers by slashing the prices of its most expensive Google One plans. That includes the 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB plans, which now cost $50, $100, and $150 per month, respectively. They also retain their same perks, such as free VPN and 10% back in credits on Google Play purchases (available for 2TB and up plans). Fortunately, the new prices affect not only new subscribers but existing ones as well.
Interestingly, the cheaper plans did not change in price, and Google One still only offers a monthly payment to higher-tiered subscribers, with no option to pay a yearly price. Cutting prices in half is still a nice gesture, and could entice more users onto the more robust storage plans on one of the best cloud storage services available.
Google One
If you rely heavily on Google Photos or other cloud services, Google One gives you the option to expand your cloud storage to as much as 30TB, so you won't have to worry about running out of room to store your memories.
