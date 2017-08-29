Google is providing additional relief to Project Fi customers affected by Hurricane Harvey.

As Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc throughout southeastern Texas, carriers are doing their part to ensure that customers in affected areas are able to connect to their loved ones. AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint have all announced that they will be waiving overages and fees for customers in the affected regions, and Google has now stated that it will issue a $20 service credit to Project Fi customers in areas impacted by the hurricane.

From the Project Fi sub-reddit:

We understand that many of you may have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Whether you're searching for resources or reaching out to loved ones, we know it's critical for you to stay connected. For those of you whose indicated billing zip codes are part of impacted areas, we'll be automatically applying a $20 service credit to your account over the next few days. If you have any other questions or concerns, please know that our support teams stand ready to help and can be reached by dialing 611.

Hurricane Harvey is turning out to be one of the most devastating natural disasters in recent memory, and every little gesture helps in these difficult times, particularly when it comes to keeping families stay connected.