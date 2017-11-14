To Google Now or not to Google Now? That is the question.
For the longest time, Google Now panes were reserved for the Google Now Launcher, but when its retirement was announced in early 2017, Google released a way for manufacturers to integrate it into their own launchers. It didn't take long after that for some enterprising third-party launcher developers to bring it to their own launchers, and Action Launcher debuted their Action Launcher Google plugin to add a Google Now page to the left-most side of the launcher.
There was just one problem: that Google Now pane takes the place of the Quickdrawer.
Action Launcher has many, many hallmark features, from Covers to Quickbar to Shutters, but one of the most easily implemented — and best implemented — is the Quickdrawer. Quickdrawer is a vertical app drawer that docks in a panel on the left side of Action Launcher, and allows you to quickly and easily scroll through your apps by letter. No matter how many ridiculous apps you have installed, Quickdrawer lets you find what you're looking for almost instantly.
When I stray from Action Launcher, Quickdrawer is the feature I miss most, and adding Google Now automatically disables Quickdrawer, since they can't both sit in that left-most spot. This makes Action Launcher feel a bit hobbled, but what could be done to remedy the situation?
You could use a gesture to launch the Google app and use its feed. This isn't quite as fast or intuitive as the Google Now pane, but it lets you keep Quickdrawer and access the most current version of the Google feed.
Perhaps there could be an option in Action Launcher to move Quickdrawer to the right pane of the launcher in place of Quickpage, which I'd bet money isn't half as popular as Quickdrawer. Better yet, Action Launcher could allow you to pick which side is which, as Quickdrawer on the left is ridiculously intuitive. There's no telling how specific the Google Now pane is on its placement in a launcher, but it might be worth investigating.
In the meantime, Google Now can go back to the Pixel Launcher. I am sticking with the far more practical and far more functional Quickdrawer — and I'd wager I'm not alone.
Google Now or Quickdrawer?
Which choice did you end up making? Do you wish there was a practical way to do both? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
You'd lose that wager... I switched from Nexus 5x to Honor 8 and the biggest thing i miss is the Google Now cards to the left. I completely missed that supergirl story in the screenshot because of it missing.
dafuq is quickdrawer? Looks as quick as normal drawer but in list mode instead of icons... which some launchers already have. No contest.
I also switch from the Nexus 5x to the Honor 8 last year. Just download Nova with the Nova Companion and you'll have Now on left.
Google now, no contest.
Hmm, I have both, sort of. I have Quickdrawer, but also is I don't swipe from the left from the screen (not the edge) I do get Google Now as well. Isn't that the perfect solution?
I solely utilize Action Launcher for Google Now. I'm not sure why Google didn't want to keep this novel idea, but I'm glad we can still access it. It's so convenient...
Yeah I would of thought you could have both? Google now is just another page, quick drawer is swiped in from the edge. I'm on the stock note 8 launcher now and don't really miss Google now instant access as it just tends to show news stories now
I'm not a fan of quick drawer but I really enjoy the Google Now pane. My only issue is when enabled sometimes swiping back to the home screen from the Google Now pane freezes or leaves an empty homescreen for several seconds. So for now I've disabled both quick drawer and Google Now and just use the quick search bar to access Google Now.
I find them both useless. Well, at least Google Now sometimes offers me an article I might be interested in once in a blue moon. What does the quick drawer offer that the regular drawer doesn't have? Vertical app drawer? Check. Easily accessible via a swipe? Check. Ability to scroll through apps by letter? Check. Why use the quick drawer at all?
Neither. I prefer a left home screen. Google now is pretty worthless and serves up information I get from other sources as I need it.
Not even a question for me, Google Now.
Can't go without Google Now.
LOL. Quickdrawer is mildly useful at its best use cases. There's an app drawer icon and home screen icons AND Google Search can bring up apps.
Google Now. No question.