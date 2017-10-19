An unexpected, but welcome, move.

Back at Google I/O 2016, Google announced something called "Android Instant Apps." Android Instant Apps is a system that allows app developers to shrink down their applications into smaller packages that can be used without having to download them locally onto your phone, and the initial use case for this tech was to allow you to jump into an app via a Google Search even if you didn't have said app downloaded. However, Google has since announced another use for the platform.

"Apps to Try Now" was recently rolled out to the Play Store, and as you might expect, it allows you to instantly use an application without having to first download it onto your phone. If you like it, download the full version and keep on being you. If you don't like what you see, simply stop using the app and go about your day – no need to then find the application and uninstall it from your device.

Android Instant Apps has had a pretty slow rollout, with the platform only being opened to all developers this past May. Pushing this tech to the Play Store only makes sense, and while it's unclear if this will be available for paid apps in addition to free ones, it should still prove to be a nice convenience.

There are currently eight apps that you can try in this new manner, including the likes of BuzzFeed, NYTimes Crosswords, Red Bull TV, Skyscanner, and others.

You can check out the full list here.

How to enable and use Instant Apps on Android