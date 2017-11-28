Making donations is just a Google Search away.

November 28, 2017, is Giving Tuesday – a day for people all around the world to give back to those in need. It's a holiday celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States, and this year, Google is making it easier than ever to make a donation to your favorite non-profit organization.

When searching for a U.S.-based nonprofit in Google Search, you'll now see special cards for the organization you're searching for that has a link to its official website, a brief description about its mission, where it's located, and more.

At the very top of these cards, there's a "Donate" button that allows you to make a donation of up to $2,000 without having to open another app or website.

Google says that this feature is rolling out to numerous organizations now, and you can access the cards by simply searching for the nonprofit of your choice.

