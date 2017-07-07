Good news for Google News (& Weather)!

This week's app update has given Google News & Weather an update that lets it better match the Google News website and better match other Google apps like Google Now and Google Home, brightening things up and cleaning the busy sections drawer a little. It's not a huge overhaul, but it is a welcoming to see Google updating apps for consistency.

The new update does add a little more blank space to the layout, and it adds a tabbed nav bar at the bottom of the screen for easily switching between Headlines, Local, and For You. This bar matches recent updates to YouTube, though things here are significantly less crowded. The hamburger menu for Google News & Weather has also thinned out dramatically, consolidating from every news section you may or may not use to a much shorter section list. Shortening this list up also puts the dark theme toggle in easy reach. (Yay dark theme!)

The app update is rolling out to everyone at Google's usual leisurely pace, so don't be surprised if it's not waiting in Google Play this morning, but it'll come to everyone in due time.