Amidst all of the Android P talk at Google I/O next week, one topic that's said to come up is Google News.

AdAge says it's spoken to people familiar with these plans, with one publishing executive who's aware of the Google News revamp saying –

It's a consolidation of all the ways you can interact with news on Google. There are a lot of Google services where you find news, and what they're trying to do is bring it all under one brand.

With the new Google News, Google will feature digital newspapers and magazines like it currently does with Play Newsstand in addition to YouTube's news feature – incorporating text and video news under one umbrella.

The current Google News & Weather app will reportedly get an all-new look, as will its mobile and desktop sites. Unfortunately, since all things must come to an end, this Google News update will also see Play Newsstand get shut down.

As someone who's never felt compelled to use Google News or Play Newsstand in their current forms, this seems like a good move for Google to make. AdAge notes that we should hear more about these plans at I/O on Tuesday, so we won't have to wait too much longer for all the official details.

