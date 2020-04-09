It's time to put your Prime membership to work. While supplies last, the Google Nest Hub is on sale at Woot for just $69.99 exclusively for Amazon Prime members. You'll need to login with your Amazon Prime account to be able to add this item to your cart and checkout; by doing so, you'll also be scoring free shipping in the process. Today's deal saves you $60 off the Nest Hub's regular cost of $130.

Another Google deal available today brings the Google Home down to $49 at B&H.

Google Nest Hub is a Google smart home device with a screen, allowing you to see as well as hear the information you ask the Google Assistant about. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display, two far-field mics, and an ambient light sensor to ensure the display color and brightness fit in with its surroundings. The screen makes it more useful for visual tasks like checking your calendar, following along with recipes in the kitchen, watching YouTube, seeing the weather forecast, and more, as well as all of the regular voice commands like setting timers, listening to music, finding out the latest news and sports results, and getting answers from Google.

We reviewed the Hub on release, praising its display, build-quality and smart home management tools. The real kicker here is that the Google Nest Hub can control tons of smart home products. We also compared the Nest Hub to the popular Echo Show 5 to figure out which is best to buy. That's worth a look if you're deciding between the two, though (spoiler alert) we sided with the Nest Hub thanks to its larger display, better YouTube and photo experience, and general integration with your Android phone.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though by logging in with an Amazon Prime account beforehand, shipping fees are waived just like they are at Amazon. If you've never been a Prime member before, sign up for a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service and even more exclusive members-only discounts.