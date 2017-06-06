HomePod will be just a speaker when it launches, but there are bigger plans.
Everyone was expecting to see a Siri-powered version of the Amazon Echo at the end of Apple's 2017 WWDC keynote. And HomePod is exactly that, just a little more Apple-ish.
Machines in the living room that listen to you talk and do stuff are tough to get right. They have to look good and be easy to operate, but most importantly they need to give us a reason to want to put it there in the first place. Arguably, both Amazon and Google have built products that fulfill these requirements — and now, seeing a miniature cooling tower perched on the coffee table, ready for us to tell it to play a song or ask about the weather, isn't anything odd. I have both, and I'm sure plenty of the people reading this do, too.
Turning on a light or playing a song is easy and we want more than easy.
The tricky part is doing more. When the Echo first launched it was a cool way to do things that weren't hard to do. Give a simple command and get an answer — something we'd been doing on our phones since forever. As the price came down and the features grew, it turned into a thing most everyone finds useful, and it's popular. At least for a miniature cooling tower that listens to you. When Google was able to slide Google Home into the picture with a hook — something smarter that "knows" you because it's been analyzing all of your data since you first got your Gmail account — expectations and terminology changed. We started to hear about Machine Learning any time more than one developer was in the same room.
Machine Learning is a real thing, but it's not learning the way you think. A great example is a Nest Thermostat. Nest doesn't use the term Machine Learning at all even though that's exactly what is going on when it learns when you get home so it can have the house the right temperature for you. If it sees the motion at the front door often enough, it can then check the times and calculate exactly when it should turn on the furnace or the AC. It "learned" when to do it. Machine Learning is really just very creative programming that can analyze a ton of data. A good group of developers can then do some amazing stuff with that data. Amazon, Apple, and Google all have very good groups of developers.
Machine Learning is really just smart developers writing smart code.
Google has all the data. We trade it away because it offers stuff we love to use. Google Assistant is far ahead of any other product when it comes to being "smart" and personal, but things are still in their infancy and none of these personal assistants are what we envisioned when we saw the first demos. Developers need to keep tweaking the algorithms that collect and parse the data, can get new data, and find new ways to interpret the data it collects. Apple doesn't think it's ready yet. And it's right.
Apple collects most of the data a smart Siri speaker will use from Siri itself. It can cross reference anything with other Apple services we use, but really that means it's limited to Apple Music and maybe iCloud. Apple has no Gmail or search engine we can sign into and provide that juicy data so it has to depend on smarter algorithms and engineers that can create them and do things with what it collects. That means it faced a choice — how and when to introduce its own smart home device to compete with Amazon and Google.
Apple has no search engine so it depends on better programming that can do more with less. But Google has mountains of data to use right now and doesn't have to wait.
I think Apple made the right choice. HomePod has a funny name and looks like a cat scratching toy, but as a connected and "smart" speaker it can work exactly as advertised. Don't be fooled, though. You don't put an A8 processor in a speaker unless you have bigger plans. Even if you're Apple.
Right now the HomePod (I'll never get tired of saying HomePod) is a push to make us use Apple Music. That's not a bad business decision. By all hands-on accounts, it offers "premium" sound when compared to other tiny speakers in tiny enclosures, has some impressive audio modeling to try and fill the room, and can work in tandem with other HomePods to offer a full house worth of music. That's a big draw to people who want to listen to Apple Music so it's going to be instantly profitable. But when Apple can effectively leverage the data it has to make it do more, it will update it to do more.
Apple will update the HomePod to do more when it can actually do more.
People want a product to do what it's supposed to be doing well. We're automatically happy when told we're getting an update that makes it do even more, and especially so if the update works as promised. Apple doesn't want a Maps 2.0 situation where the product simply needs more time — and more data — to be effective. But it is champing at the bit to make "Hey Siri" do all the cool stuff.
In the meantime, starting slow is smart, and the first step to taking the lion's share of an emerging market's money. That's how Apple likes to operate and it sells polish the same way other companies sell features. Google can use this time to their advantage, though.
HomePod is great for Google and Amazon (and eventually Microsoft). Apple can do one thing nobody else can — grab everyone's attention and take a cool thing mainstream. Google just needs to use the time when it has a product that's more capable and less expensive and try to grab the numbers. "Put a Google Home in every home" has to be on someone's task list, and keep pushing forward with the code behind how it works. We need to see a major improvement that's not only filled with useful things but actually works as advertised. And we need to see it before HomePod launches in December. And I'm betting we will.
Reader comments
Google needs to strike the iron while it's hot — and before Apple HomePod launches
Looks like a toilet paper roll to me.
They were smart though to out their brand of marketing spin on the hardware itslef as opposed to the services of Siri knowing full well that in this early stage it will fall flat. Undoubtedly it will get better over time but that's time others who are already in the lead will have to fine tune their offerings.
Regardless this may be the best selling toilet paper roll by the end of next year because of good marketing and a decent speaker playing decent bitrates from Apple music, none of it though truly premium.
Toilet paper lol! We call it apple paper and for the low cost of 350$ you can flush it down the drain..
$350 is waaay too much for this thing.
Their toilet paper brand would have to be iPood...
"This stuff is too thin and flimsy! My fingers went through it! GROSS!"
"You're holding it wrong."
Another useless toy the world doesn't need.
Dude, you're so in the wrong place. This stuff is ALL useless toys the world doesn't need.
Speak for yourself, buddy. If I didn't have the ability to turn a selfie into an Allo sticker set via machine learning, I would LITERALLY DIE.
At $350, it's going to have to do a lot of things incredibly well for me to see it outselling Google Home or the Echo. I'm not convinced the smart speaker market is obsessing over audio more than capability. The Home is the cheapest of the three, and I'd definitely say it's also the smartest.
Yeah...agreed. There's supposed to be support for Sonos on the Echo some time this year. Now would be a good time to get on that, Amazon. Lots of folks (myself included) have Sonos speakers and a lot of THOSE folks also have Echos. They could do a lot to keep those folks from eyeing the HomePod if they'd just make this a priority.
Agree to a point. If the speaker is as good or close to what I have with Bose, it would be worth $350. Google being Google I would pay $400 if it were part of the Google WiFi, Home and a great speaker.
You can only play music you have purchaced through the apple store on it. Only the apple purists would buy this, and its too expensive.
It can only play purchases and Apple Music natively it'll play everything else via AirPlay 2. Kinda like the Google Home and Chromecasting anything outside the six-seven supported music services.
its a bit different. airplay uses ur devices battery casting does not. how about people like me who uses android and an ipad. i dont want to always hunt for ipad to play music via airplay. Home is cross platform and avoid those problems
I'm not saying their version isn't inferior, but it is still an option.
Just wanted to say, the HTC U11 fully supports Airplay out the box. But I get what you're saying.
Google needs to flood the market with the GH by selling them at half price. Take a loss on them if they have to - just get them into people's homes like they did with the Chromecast.
Only speaker that looks interesting is that essential speaker... All the rest looks dull
Because it has a bitten apple on it, the I sheep's are going to line up for it.
This is true. They can slap that emblem on a piece of toast, sell it for 799.99 and people will buy it.
This.
The mistake this article makes is assuming that people will decide what to buy based on what the product can do. That may be true some of the time, but many folks are loyal to certain brands, and Apple is one of them. People who have Apple devices and who feel enmeshed in that ecosystem will buy this thing just because it's made by Apple. About the only way you're going to change that is if you had a competing device that's so ridiculously advanced beyond it that there's absolutely no contest.
The plural of sheep is sheep.
That bothered me too, also the apostrophe is erroneous...
But if the only criticism that can be leveled is grammatical... Well, I think the point stands.
More importantly, the appropriate response to any comment using the word "sheep" is a vigorous eye roll.
No, I will not buy this. But will this make phone calls like GH ?
My biggest complaint about home is "Why isn't it more speaker?". Primarily that's what I will use it for if it were. It would give it more use cases for sure.
Google has opened up support for the Assistant so that other OEMs (speaker makers) can have Google Assistant built in... therefore providing Google Home within a high end BT speaker.
See, I take the opposite approach. Why isn't their a "less speaker" option with SONOS support?
I mean... as of now it costs more than twice as much and is half as capable. I'm sure it's gonna sound fantastic but ya... still crazy pricing. With the A8 im sure it will be able to be very powerful in the future but that future for Siri is not here right now.
BTW that demo they had when they wanted you to pair two of them together on one table for "Stereo" sound is laughable. That's $700 before tax sitting there!
I wonder how Apple's privacy policies will make this different? From what I hear, Apple doesn't capture everything and keep it on its servers, like Amazon and Google do, where you can do some serious data crunching.
Don't know much about Amazon as I don't own one but I do know that Google doesn't transmit any voice data to its servers until the hotword. #beinformed
Been really wanting a Google home, but my wife keeps saying no. She keeps saying that it doesn't do anything my phone can't do.
It does a few things that phones currently do not do... But not many
Your phone does whole home audio?
Her response would be something like "my Bluetooth headphones do." And if she wanted the whole house to hear it she'd say, "the Bluetooth speaker does that just fine."
Believe me, I want one.
If getting it cheaper will help your case, keep checking craigslist. I just picked up brand new sealed in box for $50. More and more are popping up for sale since they were free with the LG phones. I had an echo and my wife hated the idea until she started using it. Now I have an Echo and two Google Homes.
Put on your big boy pants and buy one.
Google tried to get GH users to sign up for their "premium" music subscriptions, and there's a thread on their support forums over 400 posts long with over 9500 views of people complaining about it. Folks have returned the device over being unable to play music added to their Google Music libraries without shelling out another $10 a month to Google.
If you're already paying someone for music, you're going to stick with them. If you're buying a device because you drank the Kool-Aid, and it doesn't work with your preferred music service, you're more likely to ignore it than to change services.
I do like the fact that Apple has presented an offering, but it's a bit of a shortcoming for me. Most people already have really good speaker equipment in their homes if they are audiophiles at all. So I think asking them to saturate their homes with yet another speaker that's primary purpose is audio i think is redundant. I don't see it doing much else right now, i.e. call an uber or order a pizza type things.
If they don't get Siri developed to be more meaningful, i just don't see the point of their offering.
Great article as always Jerry.
If Google wants to be a dominant player in hardware they really need to step up their game, and not just in the Home department.
The Pixel availability problem is very bad, so is the fact that Android apps on a Chromebook are still in beta after all this time.
And i still think Google should have launched and properly marketed a Pixel Watch when AW 2.0 came out.
Agree. Can do Android apps on my Chromebook R13, but only on beta channel and it thinks my Chromebook is a phone so I get phone version of apps.