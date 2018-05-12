With an AI here and AI there, here an AI there an AI everywhere an AI, Old McGoogle has a new farm. One it has been working on for a long time and still isn't finished with. Making computers in secret server rooms teach themselves how to act like people. Notice I said act and not think; AI and Machine Learning aren't really intelligent or learn the way we think of when we see those words. But those computers are able to take the information given to them and find other ways it can be used, and that makes them seem sentient. Scary stuff.

AI isn't ready to kill all humans, but can it ever get there? People will have questions.

Now I'm not saying this is where the machines start to out think humanity and take over. That's fiction best left for movie directors and writers to have some fun with. But smarter computers can do things like make it easier for someone to drain your bank account or trick your smart front door lock into opening. Those are things that can be done now and better smarter computers will make it easier, which means more people can do it. Reality here is a bit concerning. Go a step further and to the average person who isn't really hyped on AI and Machine Learning will be afraid that those computers can do more.

Maybe they are right. That doesn't really matter because perception is reality when it comes to things society fears. You might have seen the concern on the internet about Duplex. Duplex is what Google has done to make a computer talk and act like a real, live human over a phone call. A demo showing it make a hair appointment absolutely stunned the audience and many of us watching on YouTube. And rightfully so because a computer that knows to say "uh, wait" or "umm yeah" is a thing we have never seen before. The Google Home that initiates that call isn't doing anything "wrong," other than not saying, "Hey I am a computer. Is that OK?" to the person on the line and Google has addressed those specific concerns. But it's still ... strange.