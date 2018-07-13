When you get a new Android phone, you probably don't think too much about the Google Search widget on your home screen, Chrome being set as the default browser, or all of Google's big apps pre-installed out of the box. However, the European Commission certainly has and is planning on fining Google billions of dollars for these actions.

According to a report this week from The Wall Street Journal, it's expected that the Commission will fine Google more than $2.88 billion USD as it allegedly "abused the dominance of its Android operating system for mobile phones."

As WSJ reports: