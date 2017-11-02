When will this be over?

We understand you're tired of hearing about "Display-gate" for the Pixel 2 XL, but we swear this will (hopefully) be the last time we need to bring it up.

Girard Gibbs LLP is a law firm based out of New York and San Franciso, and it's now offering "free and confidential case consultation" for those that purchased either the Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. The reasoning for the suit mostly boils down to the numerous complaints about the Pixel 2 XL's reported burn-in and the smaller Pixel 2's clicking noises, and the full statement reads as follows:

Girard Gibbs is investigating claims against Google, HTC, and LG for manufacturing, marketing, and selling defective Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones. Both phones have exhibited abnormalities. Owners of the more expensive Pixel 2 XL have reported that the devices' OLED screens are suffering from "burn-in"—a phenomenon where a portion of the display remains visible even after changing the screen to display something else, degrading user experience. Pixel 2 XL owners have also reported significant "black smear"—a problem affecting certain OLED displays, in which the movement of pixels against a black backdrop creates a black smudge, distorting the display. Finally, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners have reported persistent whistling and clicking sounds while attempting to make phone calls.

In regards to the clicking noise found with the Pixel 2, Google's already announced that a software update is on its way that will soon cease its existence. All it is is a quirk with the NFC radio, and in the meantime, you can disable NFC on the phone to temporarily stop the noise.

Now, the Pixel 2 XL's display. While it may not be the best-looking compared to other flagships, Google's already issued a statement here as well and reports that the OLED panel on the phone is working as intended. The burn-in and blue shift are definitely annoying to some users, but there's nothing technically wrong with the phone. You're absolutely entitled to not like the Pixel 2 XL's display (I'm not a fan of it myself), but in no way is that grounds for a class-action lawsuit.

It's very possible that Google could get hit with this suit assuming enough people get in touch with Girard Gibbs LLP, and this is especially true when you consider that this is the same firm that was responsible for the bootloop case with the LG G4 and V10 a couple years back.

This really could go either way at ths point, so we'll have to wait and see what happens next.