Never miss your stop again.
Trains and buses are how a lot of people make their daily commutes each and every day, and although Google Maps has already been able to show arrival times for this way of transportation, it's now getting a big upgrade with the new ability to tell you how much more time you have before you're at your destination.
When you're on a train or bus, you'll be able to look at Google Maps to see how many more stops you have until you get to where you want to go. A notification will show up on your lock screen telling you what stop to get off at and how many minutes until you get there, and this is also accompanied by a progress bar for your bus/train that moves in real-time.
In addition to this, Maps can also now give you turn-by-turn directions so you know exactly where to go to hop on your next ride.
I hardly ever use the bus or train since I live in a pretty rural area, but for my fellow city-dwellers, this sounds like something of a godsend. Enjoy!
Reader comments
This seems like a feature they tried integrating a while back and then had to pull
Yup they had step-by-step transit years ago in Maps and pulled it.
Sadly not terribly useful when your train arrives at Grand Central as your phone's GPS doesn't work underneath Park Avenue.
It's not just based on GPS. Using the time tables of the trains is going to help keep you in the ballpark here.
Moovit and CityMapper had this feature for years already
Yup! Doesn't mean it's not still great to have it in Maps too. A lot of people already use Maps for routing and transit times, and don't want a separate app just to get step-by-step transit.