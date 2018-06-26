Back at Google I/O this past May, Google announced a lot of big changes for Google Maps — including a refreshed user interface and a heap of shiny features. Today, all of that is rolling out to everyone around the globe.

You'll know you've received the update as soon as you open the app. Upon opening Maps, you'll be placed on a completely rethought Explore tab. There are quick buttons for finding restaurants, events, and more, and swiping up will showcase even more tools for finding exactly what you're in the mood for.

The Foodie List is one of the first things you'll see and it highlights top restaurants to check out. If you want to try visiting all of the ones that are there, Maps will keep track of the places you visit so you can check them off one-by-one.

As you scroll through the Explore tab, you'll also see what's currently trending, upcoming events, and can filter everything by today, tomorrow, etc.

If you tap on the new For You tab, you'll see recommended restaurants to check out, get updated on newly opened businesses, be alerted of upcoming events, and more for your home, work, and a town/city you frequently visit.

Last but not least, restaurants/bars now show a rating out of 100 showing how likely Google thinks you'll like a place based on your preferences and past reviews.

All of this should be live in Google Maps right now, but if it's not showing up for you, tap that button below to make sure you've got the latest update.

