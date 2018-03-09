March 10 is apparently Mario Day thanks to a clever play on words (aka MAR10), and in celebration of everyone's favorite Italian plumber (sorry, Luigi), Google has a fun Easter egg to check out.
The next time you open Google Maps, you should see an iconic Mario block next to the Start button for beginning turn-by-turn directions. After tapping on this, you'll get a pop-up asking you if you want to have your indicator turn into Mario driving his red-painted kart.
WHO SAYS NO TO THIS?!— Trisha Hershberger (@thatgrltrish) March 9, 2018
Thanks @googlemaps 🚗😁 pic.twitter.com/C441XnTPhE
It's unclear how long this little treat will be available for, and while I'm not seeing it on my Pixel 2 quite yet, it should roll out to everyone over the coming day.
Safe driving and happy (almost) Mario Day!