March 10 is apparently Mario Day thanks to a clever play on words (aka MAR10), and in celebration of everyone's favorite Italian plumber (sorry, Luigi), Google has a fun Easter egg to check out.

The next time you open Google Maps, you should see an iconic Mario block next to the Start button for beginning turn-by-turn directions. After tapping on this, you'll get a pop-up asking you if you want to have your indicator turn into Mario driving his red-painted kart.