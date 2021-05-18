What you need to know
- Google is introducing new helpful features to make travel even better in Maps
- You'll get optimized routes each time you get directions in Google Maps.
- Detailed city exploration maps features will be coming to 50 new cities by the end of 2021.
Google Maps is one of the most popular services in the world. It is used for many different uses. From travel to information gathering, even helping to figure out what's for dinner. Well, today at Google I/O, five new Google Map updates will make everything you use Google Maps for even better.
One of the most widely used features in Google Maps is navigation, but getting from point A to point B isn't always simple. In working with the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, Google will be optimizing your route every time you search for directions. Traffic changes can cause hard-braking moments when driving can be dangerous and make your trip take longer. Google Maps will be working to reduce those moments to make your travel faster and safer.
Google is also improving travel when you are walking using some of the best Android phones. With updates to Live View, you'll have more straightforward information when walking around cities and neighborhoods. By making street names, crosswalks, and streetlights more visible, you'll be able to find what you want when exploring on foot even easier.
Another improvement to Live Views AR view is combining city knowledge with your travel information. You will be able to see restaurants and nearby businesses in relation to the hotel you are staying at, making it easy to get around to interesting places while staying close to your hotel. Maps will also highlight relevant points of interest-based on the time of day, such as breakfast and coffee in the morning to restaurants at dinner time.
These new features will begin rolling out soon, with 50 new cities getting added to the improved Live View exploration by the end of 2021.
