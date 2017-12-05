Google Maps now shows directions for two-wheelers in India.

Google has introduced a motorcycle mode in Google Maps that allows those on two-wheelers find the best route for their commute. The feature is designed for India, the world's largest two-wheeler market. With most bylanes in the country not wide enough to accommodate cars, launching a dedicated two-wheeler mode allows those on bikes and scooters find more optimized routes.

Just like four-wheeler navigation, motorcycle mode offers turn-by-turn directions, estimated time of arrival, and voice prompts. The company also talked about offline maps and landmark-based navigation, two features that were initially developed for India but made their way to global markets.

For now, it looks like the two-wheeler mode is limited to India, but Google may launch it in other markets provided there's enough interest.