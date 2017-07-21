Google wants to help you plan your weekend.

Google is rolling out an update to its mobile search platform in India through which you can easily find popular events in your city. The search giant issued a similar update in the U.S. back in May, and in India the company is pulling information from the likes of BookMyShow, AllEvents, EventsHigh, 10times, and more.

For instance, if you type, "show me events in Hyderabad," you'll see a list of events listed for Hyderabad in the aforementioned sites. There's also the option to tailor your results — the Events card comes with tabs that lets you filter events by dates. Clicking on a link will take you to that particular service to book the tickets.

If you're just looking to see all the events in your locale, you can just enter, "events near me." The update is now live on Android and iOS.