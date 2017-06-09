Google "hub" model allows carriers to implement RCS with ease.
RCS is a next-generation communication protocol with read receipts, group chat, support for high-definition images, and more. The goal with RCS is to bring SMS and MMS to feature parity with the likes of Facebook Messenger, and Google has been leading the charge on that front. Earlier this year, the company rebranded Messenger to Android Messages, making it the de facto messaging app for RCS.
Google is also working closely with carriers to make RCS ubiquitous on Android — the platform's answer to iMessage. There are inherent challenges involved in getting carriers to talk to one another over the protocol — over the years, carriers have built additional features into their own messaging clients as a means of differentiation. For instance, AT&T and T-Mobile both offer RCS, but their version isn't compatible with Sprint's implementation, which uses Google's recommended universal profile.
Rogers is another carrier that uses the standardized universal profile, and earlier this week the Canadian carrier announced that its RCS solution is interoperable with Sprint. To bring further intercompatibility among carriers, Google's VP of communication products Nick Fox stated that the company is using a "hub" model to get carriers connected to one another over RCS. For instance, a carrier connected to the hub will be able to connect to all the other carriers also connected.
We are deploying a "hub" model, so that carriers can interconnect to the hub once to get access to all other carriers connected to the hub.— Nick Fox (@RealNickFox) June 5, 2017
The model makes it far less cumbersome for carriers to get set up with RCS as they don't have to develop individual connections with other carriers, saving resources and time. The move should lead to more carriers adopting the messaging protocol in the future.
Reader comments
I really want this to work.
Or Apple release iMessage for Android...
Apple will never release iMessage on android (no incentive), so I agree RCS is our only hope.
Then, some day in the far, far future the carriers will sundown the SMS system and Apple will be forced incorporate RCS into iMessage.
Of course we will get lots of folks who will say just use WhatsApp or FB messenger, but those folks have no understanding of the US market.
I hear that. I am trying to get all of my friends to use Allo as a texting alternative. I feel like regular SMS is just so outdated.
Yeah, good luck with that.
I want RCS to work but I can't get it working on my device.
"the platform's answer to iMessage"
No it isn't and stop saying it is.
iMessage is a messaging ecosystem, RCS is a protocol. RCS is something iMessage could adopt (and probably will) as a fallback mechanism.
Until Android Messages allows me to send a message from my tablet or my computer as well as my phone and have the recipient receive it via whatever protocol their device supports, it's not an iMessage competitor. Until it does cloud sync of conversations across all devices, it's not an iMessage competitor.
Stop letting Google off easy. RCS is just going to allow enhanced messaging features, but Google has to do so much more to fix their messaging ecosystem and we need to demand better of them.
Which messaging ecosystem does Google need to fix? They've got so many. Which is the ultimate problem.
If all the carriers get onboard with rcs, I'll bet Apple will roll support into iMessage.
They have that on Verizon. It's called Verizon Messages. I don't use it on my phone, but I use it on my tablet and it works great.