Find better apps from the humans at Google that use them every day.

Google has announced that it is bringing more order to the Play Store with a bunch of new human-curated app lists.

As part of an increased focus on its Editor's Choice section, which began last month with 'Android Excellence', which focused on high-quality individual apps, Google will now post "stories" that highlight groups of its favorite programs based on theme.

These so-called editorial pages run the gamut from "Puzzle Games to Test Your Logic" to "Track Your Spending With These 5 Budgeting Apps". The lists are relatively short, with a quick intro and a "last updated" timestamp, indicating that they will be refreshed from time to time.

The move represents the latest in a string of attempts to make the Play Store less of a maze for the average user, where often high-quality apps, especially those by individuals, are hidden in a sea of low-quality offerings, many of which "game" Google's search results. And while Google still puts a lot of emphasis on its algorithmically-generated results, the focus on human curation in its Editor's Choice section puts it on more equal footing with Apple's App Store, which is getting a human-touch redesign with iOS 11.

These lists are launching in Australia, Canada, the UK, Japan, South Korea, and the U.S., with more countries to be added soon.

