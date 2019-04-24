According to a recent report from the Washington Post, Google is in the process of converting Nest user accounts to use Google's login to make it more secure. This comes after Nest has suffered some dings to its reputation because of security concerns.
In fact, earlier this year Nest made headlines when unauthorized users were able to access its products to send threatening messages, watch user's cameras, and even adjust the temperature on their Nest Thermostat.
Almost all of these can be traced back to what is called credential stuffing, where someone uses a database of leaked logins and passwords to try to break into your accounts. The reason this often works is because most people use similar logins and passwords across services.
In turn, this has lead to the practice gaining popularity and becoming even more simplified due to the abundance of leaks and specialized tools. By using one of these automated tools someone with basic computer skills can compromise your account with little to no effort at all.
Nest has since taken measures to beef up security, by notifying customers when they are using compromised credentials or asking them to turn on two-factor authentication. There is even a system in place where Nest will block someone if it detects them trying to log into more than 10 Nest accounts from a single IP.
Despite that, it is still not enough, and Nest is looking to further deal with this problem by transitioning to use Google login, which will utilize Google's more robust security. That is great news for Nest customers, because Google's security methods are far superior to what Nest currently uses.
For example, Google provides several ways to use 2FA including SMS, security keys, and phone prompts. Nest on the other hand only utilizes SMS, which is often considered less secure because hackers can hijack those messages. Google also runs a risk assessment on its login pages, and will only allow a user to sign in if it doesn't detect any suspicious activity.
While Google and Nest have remained separate due to privacy concerns since Google purchased the company in 2010, this is one area Nest could benefit by using Google's more secure back-end and better policies to protect its customers.
