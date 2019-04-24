According to a recent report from the Washington Post, Google is in the process of converting Nest user accounts to use Google's login to make it more secure. This comes after Nest has suffered some dings to its reputation because of security concerns.

In fact, earlier this year Nest made headlines when unauthorized users were able to access its products to send threatening messages, watch user's cameras, and even adjust the temperature on their Nest Thermostat.

Almost all of these can be traced back to what is called credential stuffing, where someone uses a database of leaked logins and passwords to try to break into your accounts. The reason this often works is because most people use similar logins and passwords across services.

In turn, this has lead to the practice gaining popularity and becoming even more simplified due to the abundance of leaks and specialized tools. By using one of these automated tools someone with basic computer skills can compromise your account with little to no effort at all.