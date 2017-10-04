Google Lens will be available soon inside Google Photos and Google Assistant.

Google Lens, the company's new machine learning-powered visual assistant was announced at this year's Google I/O conference. Now after the Pixel event, Google is ready to unleash Lens onto the world.

Google Lens will be available soon, starting inside the Google Assistant and Photos applications on a Pixel phone. Users will be able to identify items in their surroundings, get information from restaurant signs and other advertisements and more from the photos they've taken or from their camera lens. There's no word on when or if a standalone Google Lens application will launch, or when or if these features will be available to other Android phones.

