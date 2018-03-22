In early December of last year, Google launched a new program called "Change the Game" to help shed some light on the female gaming community. Google reports that 49% of people that play mobile games on the Play Store are women, but even so, a mere 23% of video game developers identify as such.

To help bring a renewed focus to this conversation, Google's now launching its Change the Game Design Challenge.

Partnering with Girls Make Games and the ESA Foundation, the challenge asks teenagers across the United States to design a game they'd enjoy playing. By creating this and talking about what they'd like to see for the future of the gaming industry, contestants will have a shot at winning a $10,000 college scholarship and $15,000 donation for the technology program at their school/community center.

Along with this, the top five finalists of the challenge will win an all-expense paid trip to E3 in Los Angeles where they'll have their game design put on display for the entire convention to see. Additionally, the top five will also receive a VIP of Google's L.A. campus, a free scholarship to attend the Girls Make Games Summer Camp, and a "celebration of women in gaming."

Google's Change the Game Design Challenge starts today, and you can find more information here.

