For most folks, the majority of websites you visit likely end in ".com." That .com portion of a domain is referred to as a TLD (top-level domain), and other examples include .net, .gov, .edu, etc. Today, Google's launching an all-new one specifically for apps and app developers called .app.

Although most applications we interact with take place on our phones, Google notes that a .app domain can be helpful for providing people with more info about your software, safe download links, the latest updates, and more.

All .app domains are also required to support HTTPS, resulting in enhanced protection from malware, snooping Wi-Fi networks, etc. This is the first TLD to enforce such a requirement, and it should hopefully pave a bright future for HTTPS's adoption going forward.

If you want to register a .app domain for yourself, you can secure the one you'd like through Google's Early Access Program for an additional fee to ensure you've got first pick of the name you want. From May 8 onwards, you'll be able to register .app domains through whatever registrar you choose.

Learn more at get.app