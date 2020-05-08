Google is enhancing its world-class search engine in a big way today by offering new augmented reality (AR) experiences right inside of Search. The best part is that you won't even need to download an extra app in order to find these experiences. Simply search for any of the new categories on Google.com on your phone and click the 'View in 3D' button, followed by 'View in your space'. What transpires is a pretty incredible set of technologies that work in harmony to bring life-sized human skeletons, 3D muscular systems, and even larger-than-life animal cells to your living room, all viewed through the screen on your phone.

So what's the point in all of this? Aside from being just plain cool, Google is aiming to help better equip parents and home educators with the tools they might otherwise be missing. After all, who has a life-sized skeleton or a giant cell sitting around in their house to teach with? Google is focusing on biology for this round of AR models, and you can search for keywords like muscular system, circulatory system, animal cell, plant cell, skeletal system, and mitochondria right now to experience them on your phone.