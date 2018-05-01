Google's annual developer keynote is a fantastic spectacle. New things are announced every couple of minutes, ranging from developer tools to new apps to hardware you can purchase moments after seeing it for the first time. It's a lot of fun, but with so many ideas flying your way it can be easy to forget what actually launched successfully and what hasn't yet come to pass.

This video serves as a quick glance at the things we saw at IO last year, and what became of the announcements from that event. Be sure to drop a note in the comments if you find something we missed!