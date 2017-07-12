Never lose a photo again with this new desktop app from Google.

Google Photos is one of the best online services any company has built. You can save any and every photo or video from your phone to Google's online servers and access them from anywhere else with an internet connection. It's a perfect way for keeping those pics somewhere they won't be lost or deleted. Today, it just got easier for people with a Windows PC or Mac.

A new desktop app from Google will back up your pictures with Photos and Drive without any fuss. Install the app, sign in with your Google account and tell it where the find photos, and it's done. This is an awesome replacement for folks who only use the Google Drive app for photo backup, and expanding it to Google Photos is icing on the cake.

You can also use the app for full two-way sync with Google Drive, so it's a complete replacement for the existing Drive desktop app. This is also great, as the Drive app was getting long in the tooth and offered less that stellar performance on macOS — something I'm not seeing (yet) with the new version.

Download: Backup and Sync for Google Photos and Google Drive