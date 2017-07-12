Never lose a photo again with this new desktop app from Google.
Google Photos is one of the best online services any company has built. You can save any and every photo or video from your phone to Google's online servers and access them from anywhere else with an internet connection. It's a perfect way for keeping those pics somewhere they won't be lost or deleted. Today, it just got easier for people with a Windows PC or Mac.
A new desktop app from Google will back up your pictures with Photos and Drive without any fuss. Install the app, sign in with your Google account and tell it where the find photos, and it's done. This is an awesome replacement for folks who only use the Google Drive app for photo backup, and expanding it to Google Photos is icing on the cake.
You can also use the app for full two-way sync with Google Drive, so it's a complete replacement for the existing Drive desktop app. This is also great, as the Drive app was getting long in the tooth and offered less that stellar performance on macOS — something I'm not seeing (yet) with the new version.
Download: Backup and Sync for Google Photos and Google Drive
Reader comments
So... What is the difference between the new Photos app and the old one? If it is only that one exists now, that is not new. I've been using the Google Photos desktop app for years.
What about Onedrive, I find that to be better and works with multiple platforms that Google photos doesn't.
The only thing Google photos has over onedrive is free unlimited storage for low quality pics.
Lol "lol quality" is a bit of a reach. Sure Google compresses to save space, but the quality is still superb. I've had several images saved to Google photos printed and enlarged and they've been great. Also the app is amazing and allows you to search for friends and family as well as search for objects and locations in your photos. All of my family has Google photos so sharing between us is super easy, and the videos, gifs, and stylized photos that are created from what I upload are the icing on the cake. Honestly Google Photos is one of the favorite apps that I use, and everyone I introduce it to falls in love too.
The image read "Backup unlimited high quality photos and videos". Normally for full quality backups from the mobile app, it just goes up to whatever your Google Drive space is. Is this a change in policy? or only desktop pictures/videos have unlimited space?