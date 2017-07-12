One of Google Play Music's best features has finally come to Google Home.

Google Play Music is one of the few online music services that allows you to mix your personal uploaded and purchased music with a subscription library with millions and millions of songs. However, when Google Play Music launched on Google Home when the little air freshener lookalike debuted, you could cast any music you wanted to the speaker, but if you asked Google Assistant for your Google Play Music, it wouldn't properly process queries for uploaded and purchased music. Instead, Google Home was offering up music from the All Access library (or the free radio stations if you weren't a subscriber).

No more!

A new update rolling out this week claims that Google Home will start playing your purchased and uploaded music when you ask Google Assistant for it. If you're not an All Access user, Google Home will play your uploaded and purchased music before it dips into the free radio stations. As a lover and listener of thousands of personally uploaded songs that don't exist on Google's All Access library, this is fantastic news, as I can call for my special tunes without having to dig out my phone. This is especially good news for users with robust uploaded libraries that aren't All Access users, as they can start calling for their own music on Google Home without being stuck with the free radio stations.