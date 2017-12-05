Here's which smart assistant our forum users are siding with.
This holiday season, there's a good chance you'll be picking up a smart speaker for someone on your shopping list. Amazon's Echo and Google's Home line of gadgets are currently the top dogs in this field, with each company having an all-star lineup of different speakers to choose from.
Although Echos and Homes serve the same general purpose, there's a distinct difference in how they operate due to Alexa powering Echos and Google Assistant powering the Home speakers. Our forum users recently got into a discussion about which smart home assistants they've been gravitating towards, and this is what some of them had to say.
bigbearballs12-01-2017 01:56 PM“
I switched from Alexa to mini and the biggest thing I've noticed is how much more my mini knows. It gives overall better and more answers to questions. I didn't use Alexa for Bluetooth, so it wasn't a big deal to lose that. I'm trying to integrate everything into Google and it's been pretty easy. I have a home, mini, pixel 2, and now a Chromecast. I want a hub but I'm waiting since I heard Google...Reply
Chex31312-01-2017 04:05 PM“
I find the mini only useful when I am near it. When I am in any other room and I query my Pixel 2 XL the mini answers....It even makes phone calls when I do not want it to...Its made voice searches to my phone useless. It is going to be relegated to the garage. It is useless for me until it can allow my phone to answer. I much prefer my dots and echos. If I need a smart search I prefer my...Reply
Almeuit12-01-2017 04:18 PM“
I tried Alexa for awhile .. I couldn't stand it. I returned it and exclusively have been using Google Home for awhile now (way before the mini). I just didn't like simple tasks such as "What is the traffic like to (X)?" not working with Alexa. How is it a smart assistant if it can't answer a basic thing? So far I have 2 mini / 1 home. I am pretty tied into Google. I also have Google WiFi,...Reply
bhatech12-01-2017 04:19 PM“
Personally I'm not that impressed with Alexa, I like and prefer the Google Assistant which works much better for me. I'm all in on Google Assistant in turn Google home. I do also have an echo dot, costs so less so why not. I just use it when I'm forced to use like in case of some Amazon deals via Alexa etc.Reply
Now, we'd like to pass the question on to you – Are you team Google Home or Amazon Echo?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Google Home
- Google Home review
- These services work with Google Home
- Google Home vs. Amazon Echo
- Join our Google Home forums!
Reader comments
Google Home vs Amazon Echo — Which smart speaker are you using?
I have both. Google for greater ability to answer questions, Alexa for better compatibility with my smart home devices.
Same. Exception is nest, which are connected to my Google home (cameras, thermostats and protects).
I have both as well but find for me that Google handles smart home queries much better. I have GHome, 2 minis and a Dot.
I picked up 3 Google Home minis during Black Friday week. $29.99 w/ $10 Best Buy gift card...couldn't pass up the deal. I don't have anything in the way of smart home devices (aside from my two Nvidia Shield Android TV boxes), but when I move, I'll make a lot more use of them. Right now they're basically a "full home" music system and trivia game show host.
I am a long time Echo user and I've finally made the decision to go to Google Home. I weighed the options heavily for a few months and decided what I'd miss from the Echo would be minimal. Here are some of my thoughts:
I only need one music service and decided Google Play Music Family with YouTube Red was the best deal.
The 2nd Generation Echo has subpar sound quality, so it did help push me to the Home, especially with the Google Home Max coming.
I use Google Assistant on my phone and Android Wear watches, so it made sense to keep one "Assistant" Ecosystem.
Google has a lot more on the fly information than Alexa.
Family Link works with Google Home. The only drawback is it doesn't use my childs Play Music account when they use Google Home for music. If they are allowed to have their own account, then they should be able to play it on their Mini.
I have a few issues or concerns but not enough to make me go back to Alexa:
When listening to music on the Home, it will cut off songs that end on the final second. If this can be fixed, let me know.
Vocal commands music control aren't as robust as Echo.
This biggest issue: Where Is Google Home Max??? Not a single bit of news on it since it was announced beyond it hitting the FCC. No release date (best buy took down their 12/11 estimate), no updates from Google, nothing. Yes, I am going to pay this price if the sound is as good as Google says it will be.
i've got an echo dot but want to pick up the mini to give it a try.
I is Amazon for shopping only so I have a wand, which works great. For everything else I use Google, so I have one Home, two minis, and they work great. Broadcast is nice, grouping the speakers together is pretty great, even though the minis have less bass. Waiting on the Max. Answers most of my queries, and is reliable.
I agree with chex313 about the whole system needs to let my phone answer if it's closer. That was supposed to be the deal from the beginning right? But instead Home trump's phone everytime. With that being said. I'm all in with Google Home. 2 original Homes 1 mini, Nvidia shield TV, Pixel 2. I've never been an Amazon Prime member so I've never tried Alexa. I'm under the impression that it's pretty much useless unless I'm a Prime member. Please feel free to correct me if I'm wrong about that party.
No need for prime with Alexa. I'm a huge prime user but don't do anything with it on my echo dots. Amazon has some integrations I use (Vera home controller) and is a bit more better on personality. It also has games and other things we use. Amazon did a great job with the lights and the voice is a little more friendly. But, home trumps Alexa for search and of course Android integration. Alexa has calling with your home caller ID, if that's important (hw module available soon). Google home is very good at calls though.. Can use your mobile # or Google voice as caller ID. Sorry for the ramble.
This should have been a poll :)
I'm leaning toward Google. Bought some WeMo smart switches / plugs. Bought a Mini. BUT, I HAD to buy an Echo Spot because it's just what you need on your nightstand (minus the camera). A visible clock and voice activated alarm. Yeah, baby.
I got a couple of free Echos a while back, and only one is still in use, the Homes are just a better option for us. Plan on adding three more later this month when I order some Nest stuff.
I have both and prefer the Google Home (mini). It drove both my wife and I crazy that the only traffic/directions the Echo would offer is whatever was saved as a work/commute location. We live in the suburbs of DC and being able to get traffic info for numerous destinations before walking out the door is EXTREMELY handy. It also answers just about every question we throw at it much better than the Echo. Both of them work equally well with our SmartThings Hub and Harmony Remote, although I do like how with Google Home you can create shortcuts for longer commands instead of saying "Hey Google, Ask (whatever) to do (whatever)". Comes in especially handy for the Harmony.
Walmart just relisted the mini at $29 with the $25 Google express credit. Not bad.