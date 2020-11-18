Google has been busy. While it works on adding new features for Maps and Assistant in preparation for the holiday season, the company is also working on improving its Google Home app with some redesigns and the return of a feature that was lost in a recent update. And while they might not be the most exciting, the changes made in version 2.31 go a long way to making controls more intuitive and user-friendly.

The first change is focused on media playback. Users on the newest version of the app will notice that when playing media, it's now much easier to designate where they want it to be cast. This also includes easy access to volume controls on the available Google Assistant speakers. The new design reneges on the previous changes Google made last year to the media controls, which introduced a card-based style with a blurred background. It took up a large portion of the display and did not make for easy device access. You can see the before and after below: