Even if they accidentally send your private conversations once and a while, smart speakers are awesome tools. I use my multiple Google Homes on the daily, and it looks like a lot of other people do, too.
For the first time ever, Google outsold Amazon in the smart speaker market during the first quarter of 2018.
Google sold 3.2 million Google Home and Home Mini speakers in Q1, whereas Amazon sold just 2.5 million of its Echo devices. Amazon has consecutively outsold Google since Q1 2017, so the folks in Google's hardware department should give themselves a big pat on the back.
Between Google, Amazon, and Apple, a total of 4.1 million smart speakers were sold in the United States during the quarter, with China and South Korea taking second and third place with 1.8 million and 730,000 units, respectively, thanks to likes of Xiaomi, Tmall, and others.
Per Canalys Analyst Ben Stanton —
Google has several advantages over Amazon that have helped it move ahead. But its biggest advantage is in the channel. Operators and retailers tend to prioritize Google's speakers over those from Amazon, as Amazon is in the tricky position of being a direct competitor. But Amazon is fighting back hard, and the sheer quantity of Alexa Skills and smart home integrations will be tough for any competitor to match.
It's unclear if Google will be able to pull out another win in Q2 2018, and even if it doesn't, this is still a huge step forward for the company.
Do you own a smart speaker? If so, is it a Google Home or Amazon Echo?