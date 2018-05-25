Even if they accidentally send your private conversations once and a while, smart speakers are awesome tools. I use my multiple Google Homes on the daily, and it looks like a lot of other people do, too.

For the first time ever, Google outsold Amazon in the smart speaker market during the first quarter of 2018.

Google sold 3.2 million Google Home and Home Mini speakers in Q1, whereas Amazon sold just 2.5 million of its Echo devices. Amazon has consecutively outsold Google since Q1 2017, so the folks in Google's hardware department should give themselves a big pat on the back.

Between Google, Amazon, and Apple, a total of 4.1 million smart speakers were sold in the United States during the quarter, with China and South Korea taking second and third place with 1.8 million and 730,000 units, respectively, thanks to likes of Xiaomi, Tmall, and others.