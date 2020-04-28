It may have been out for a few years, but the original Google Home is still one of the best Google Assistant smart speakers out there thanks to its balance of design and sound quality. Plus, you can get one for only $46.55 today at Target making it even more affordable. That's thanks to a 50% price drop to $49 plus a further discount for Target RedCard holders. Considering it usually sells for $99, you're saving over half with this limited-time deal and scoring it for the best price we've seen it hit in a long time.

The drop to $49 is retailer-wide, so you can pick up a Google Home at this price via Adorama, B&H, Best Buy, Walmart, as well as directly at Google.

Smart buy Google Home Google's original Home smart speaker blends seamlessly with your decor and can control all manner of smart home devices, stream music, set timers, answer questions, and more. It's half off with an extra discount for Target RedCard holders. $46.55 $99.00 $52 off See at Target

Google Assistant is the brains within the cylinder and can accomplish all sorts of tasks for you. Just ask and Google will answer. Check the weather, stream music, get traffic information, hear the news, make phone calls, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

There are a bunch of devices that work with Google Assistant and there's so much that Google Assistant can do. If you're all-in on the Google and Android ecosystem, buying into the Google smart home system is a no-brainer and the Google Home makes for a great starter device for your living room or kitchen.

The Google Home is the original Assistant, and it's still a great smart speaker. With excellent sound quality and generous amounts of bass, plus intuitive touch controls, sensitive microphones and a minimalist look, this OG is still the one to get if music is your thing and you don't want to splash on the more expensive Google Home Max. Be sure to check out our original Google Home review where we praised its physical design and tight integration with your Google account.

If you don't have a Target RedCard, you can sign up for one for free. There are credit and debit card versions that offer basically the same benefits, though the debit version doesn't have any fees attached like the credit version as it links to your existing checking account for purchases. If you shop at Target even infrequently, it's worth having one.