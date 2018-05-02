One of the cool things you can do with your Google Home is using your voice to control connected items around your house. While there are native connections to things like Philips Hue lamps, SmartThings devices and Nest equipment, Google Home's Assistant was ready for IFTTT on day one. That means you can control all sorts of things!

In case you didn't know or just weren't sure, IFTTT (short for IF This Then That) is an online service that smart devices can connect to and it facilitates communications between them. Companies like Facebook and Amazon and Google have used the service for a while and there are literally hundreds of "things" that connect to IFTTT. Some you've heard of and some you haven't. Getting things to talk to one another is also simple to set up using a sort of flowchart system. Pick a "thing" that will be a trigger — the weather channel says it's going to rain — then pick a thing that will act on that trigger — I get a text message telling me to bring my umbrella.

IFTTT is the messenger between two services and knows how to talk to both.

It works the same way with Google Home through Google Assistant. When you say "OK, Google. Turn on my bedroom TV," it's a trigger that the IFTTT Harmony channel can use to fire up my television through my Harmony remote. It's really easy to use and works surprisingly well. Even if you don't have a Google Home or a phone with Assistant it's worth taking a look at because you probably are using something that is hooked into IFTTT. Have a look at the list of supported applets. Now think of things you can do to one of them that will make another do something on its own. Taste the rainbow.

The best way to understand how IFTTT works and to learn how to get it to play nice with Assistant is to just do it.