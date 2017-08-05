Google Home joins the Chromecast on its Preview Program update channel.

According to the Google Home help pages, the Preview Program is an update channel for the Chromecast and Google Home that gives you early access to device firmware updates. The Chromecast has been on this channel since September 2016, but the addition of Google Home is a new development.

Google also stresses that this isn't beta software and should be the close to any final releases.

This is not "beta" software. Our intention is that Preview Program updates will be of the same quality as production version updates. You're simply getting earlier access to new features before they're released broadly.

We've not spotted anyone out in the wild with access just yet, but Google tells us how the opt-in process works.

From your phone or tablet, open the Google Home app Chromecast cast icon.

In the upper right corner of the home screen, tap Devices to see your available Chromecast and Google Home devices.

Scroll to find the device card for the device you'd like to enroll in the Preview Program.

In the top right corner of the device card, tap the device card menu.

Tap Settings > Preview Program. If you don't see Preview Program, we aren't accepting new members at this time. Please continue to check back as opportunities become available.

Choose whether to receive email notifications by moving the slider to the right or left. Note: We recommend allowing email notifications so you'll know when new updates are pushed to your device.

If you opt-in to email notifications, you'll be asked to sign into your Google account if you haven't already.

Review the contents of that page, and tap Join Program.

Review the contents of the page, then tap OK, GOT IT.

There's no telling what new features are in store for Google Home, and sometimes getting an update first isn't a great experience. Is anyone out there going to give this one a try?