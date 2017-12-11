If you're looking to treat yourself or a loved one this holiday season, Google's UK store has reintroduced deals on the Home, Home Mini and Pixel 2 in the run-up to the festivities.

As recently as Black Friday deals could be had on the same items, but discounts are back as folks are clamoring to get their last gifts in time. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are both reduced by £50, to £579 and £679 respectively. You can also still snag a free Google Home Mini when you buy a phone as well, as an extra sweetener.

The Google Home and Home Mini are also hacked down in price. The Home is down to just £89, matching the latest generation Amazon Echo, while the Home Mini is back at its Black Friday pricing of just £34. At these prices, both are fantastic value.

The discounted prices are valid it seems until December 16, so not too long to take advantage, so hit the Google Store linked below and get them while they're hot.

See at Google