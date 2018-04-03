Yesterday, Google confirmed that it was launching the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India , with a launch event scheduled for April 10. The landing page for the product is now live on Flipkart , suggesting the retailer will be the exclusive destination for Google's upcoming smart speakers.

The Google Home also picked up Gaana and Saavn integration over the weekend. I was able to link my Saavn account without any hassle, and Assistant on the Google Home had no issues playing the tunes I requested from the service. We'll likely see more and more local services added to the platform as we head closer to the launch.

As for availability, it's no surprise that Google sided with Flipkart for the Google Home — after all, the Pixels have been exclusive to the retailer from the beginning, and the Daydream View VR headset is also sold exclusively on the platform.

There's no mention of pricing, but an earlier leak suggested that the Google Home will retail for ₹9,999 in India, with the smaller Google Home Mini set to go on sale for around the ₹4,499 mark. With the launch just a week away, we should know more details next Tuesday.

If you're interested in being the first to pick up the Google Home or Home Mini in India, head to Flipkart from the link below to register your interest.

