Solid savings on what is still a super hot smart home addition.

Google is making another big promo push with the Google Home, knocking its price down to just $99 (from $129) at a few different retailers. The immediate $30 discount is available at Best Buy, Verizon and the Google Store, and likely elsewhere as well.

For those who are looking to grab a Google Pixel, the Google Store is also currently running a deal to give you a Google Home completely free with purchase of the phone. Just add both the phone and a Home to your cart, and the discount for the Home will be automatically applied. That's pretty sweet.

To add to the fun and give your Home a nice companion on the TV, Google has also discounted the second-gen Chromecast and Chromecast Audio by $10 across retailers as well, dropping the price to $25 each. That's absolutely an impulse buy kind of price, and a great way to link up TVs and speakers that don't yet have one.

So, who's buying a nicely discounted Google Home now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

