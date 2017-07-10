Solid savings on what is still a super hot smart home addition.
Google is making another big promo push with the Google Home, knocking its price down to just $99 (from $129) at a few different retailers. The immediate $30 discount is available at Best Buy, Verizon and the Google Store, and likely elsewhere as well.
For those who are looking to grab a Google Pixel, the Google Store is also currently running a deal to give you a Google Home completely free with purchase of the phone. Just add both the phone and a Home to your cart, and the discount for the Home will be automatically applied. That's pretty sweet.
To add to the fun and give your Home a nice companion on the TV, Google has also discounted the second-gen Chromecast and Chromecast Audio by $10 across retailers as well, dropping the price to $25 each. That's absolutely an impulse buy kind of price, and a great way to link up TVs and speakers that don't yet have one.
So, who's buying a nicely discounted Google Home now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Google Hardware
- Google Wifi review
- Google Home review
- Everything you need to know about the Chromecast Ultra
- Chromecast vs Chromecast Ultra: Which should you buy?
Google Wifi:
Google Home:
Chromecast Ultra:
Reader comments
Google Home now on sale for $99, second-gen Chromecast just $25
You can get both on Ebay right now for $99. It's a special sale they are having and they are being sold by Google.
What he said. Buy the bundle for $99
http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Frover.ebay.com%2Frover...