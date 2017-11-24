Talking to your vacuum, washer, dryer, and dishwasher is about to become a lot less awkward.

Of all Google Home's many functions, one of the most useful is being able to control smart home devices with it. Google Home has offered direct control over light bulbs, thermostats, switches, and most recently security cameras, but according to a Google Support page that Android Police discovered, this direct control is expanding to even more smart appliances.

With this update, you'll now be able to control connected vacuums, washers, dryers, and dishwashers by talking solely to Google Home and not to a third-party app that's associated with whatever appliance you have. Samsung Smart Home is one of the first services to jump on board with this new functionality, and it allows you to use simple commands such as "Start the robot vacuum" and "How much time is left on my dryer?" to control all of your various devices.

You've previously been able to control these appliances with Google Home, but doing so required you to use very specific voice commands. For example, if you wanted to control your smart washing machine, you'd first need to say, "Ok, Google, talk to LG Smart" and then whatever control you'd like to perform.

This new functionality should be rolling out to Google Home devices now, and while it isn't the most drastic change in the world, it is one that should make interacting with your various appliances a lot less cumbersome.