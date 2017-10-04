You now have another, cheaper way to access Google Assistant.

Google has announced a smaller, cheaper Home speaker, the Google Home Mini. Here's what you need to know!

What is it?

It's a Google Home, but smaller! It's both voice- and touch-enabled, similar to the larger Google Home. And while the speaker isn't quite as powerful as Home, Google says that the rounded design allows for 360-degree sound that can fill a room. And the fabric surrounding the speaker makes it attractive and easy to integrate into any decor.

It also connects to any Chromecast Audio speaker if you need bigger, brighter sound.

Google announces Home Mini speaker for $49

How much will it cost?

$49 in the U.S., and $80 in Canada.

What colors will it be available in?

Coral, Chalk, and Charcoal.

When will be it available?

Pre-orders are now available, and it will ship October 19.

Where will it be available?

All the countries Google Home is currently available!

Australia

Canada

France

Germany

UK

Japan

U.S.

See at Google