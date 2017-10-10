Google Home Mini is only shipping on October 19, but a major bug has already been reported — and fixed.
Google is no stranger to problematic hardware launches — recall how difficult it was to get a Pixel last year, or how frustratingly bad the Nexus 5's camera was in 2013 — but this one may top it all.
According to Android Police owner, Artem Russakovskii, review units of the new Google Home Mini had a bug that caused it to intermittently listen to everything in its surrounding area, even when not explicitly called using the "OK Google" hotword.
Russakovskii discovered the bug after realizing that his Home Mini was responding to dialogue from his television. He then checked his My Activity Portal, which is where Google stores all the data obtained by its various services, including Google Assistant. That's how he discovered that thousands of commands had been entered in the database without his knowledge.
The bug, which has since been fixed, turned out to be a malfunctioning touch panel on the fabric top of the Home Mini itself. See, the device, like the larger Google Home, can be manually activated by holding down on the center of the fabric; some early units were too sensitive and saw this touch panel activate with no actual human input.
Google has since released an update to fix the issue, and hopefully no retail units will have the problem.
Google has since released an over-the-air update to all early reviewer units (including mine) to disable the manual activation command entirely and plans to create a long-term fix before the product ships on October 19.
Of course, such a bug just reinforces the cliché that Google knows too much about its users, and that connected speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home are constantly listening to its users. The reality is that these units are always listening to its users — that's how they detect the activation word — but they don't keep any of the data except for the terms expressly said after the hotword itself. In fact, there's no connection to the internet at all until "OK Google" is activated. That's an important distinction here, but some people are still going to be reticent to invest in a system that could be storing personal information it wasn't authorized to store.
Reader comments
yeah right a bug
I don't see what reason we have to think it isn't legitimately a bug. Look, it's been selling Google Homes for over a year now ... and this wasn't the case on those — they worked exactly as expected. Why would Google start doing this on the Home Mini? Particularly considering how easy it is to tell what it's doing. Looking at how it was working, this is clearly a bug — and a hardware bug at that.
Oh sure, give them the benefit of the doubt. Without Google this website wouldn't exist so they couldn't possibly do anything wrong. Having this "bug" in all these review units give Google so much info about the people that review it's products. Very very useful info! Knowing full well that they won't get sued by these people because most all of them need Google to make a portion of there living. Google most certainly knew that it wouldn't be practical to have all of its review units being queried 24/7. Only calling it a bug when they got caught!
Tinfoil hat anyone?
Google Assistant has been randomly recording stuff forever. Check out your Activity Portal to see...
That's normal — voice recognition isn't perfect, and it's always going to include false positives (and false negatives, which we also tend to complain about). This wasn't random though. The hardware thought it had been triggered 100% of the time, hence the constant recording.
F--king can't stand Google. Jesus.
Sure... A bug...
*Lines hat with tin foil*
Seriously though, this is why I don't have one. Although I've got a phone, sooo...
Meh... it's kind of a 'whatever' for me. They're not allowed to record/listen in to your daily conversations, and if they're ever caught doing so (maliciously), they'd be sued to bankruptcy. No one, virtually no one, would buy anything from them after such a revelation. With that, they would be risking far too much to ever make good on a bad intention like this....
Look, if you want the easement of technology, you're going to have to accept compromises. Navigation on cell phones has absolutely changed the way we experience our lives; it's easier, faster, and more accurate. Hell, it even talks to you so you can focus on driving. But with that comes the ability to be tracked (which was really available via cell phone tower tracking anyway). Car's are convenient too, you know... to drive one legally, you have to register for a licence and to own one, you have to register the car to your name. There are countless examples of this.. Each level of convenience puts some measure of freedom at risk. It's a necessary evil to advance human life. The important focus has to be on Laws; it doesn't matter what a Company is capable of doing, it matters what they're allowed to do.
I subscribe to this way of thinking. I don't criticize those people that want to be extra cautious, but most people underestimate how much they are currently benefiting from what companies like Google are doing.
Google is not perfect and bad behavior must be fixed. But I trust that they are making good ethical choices and will continue to evaluate products that are not meeting those standards.
Gruber, Rene will be jumping up in joy to criticize Google and make it a point how only Apple cares about privacy and no one else cares about it.
And if they do that, they will be correct.
Not true in the slightest but feel free to keep your head in the sand...
Quoting: "In fact, there's no connection to the internet at all until "OK Google" is activated. That's an important distinction here, but some people are still going to be reticent to invest in a system that could be storing personal information it wasn't authorized to store."
The problem is bigger than that. The fact this can happen, means it will happen, in a broad variety of different potential circumstances.
Take, for example, Google's willingness to bend to the demands of authoritarian governments around the globe in order to do business....places like China. So, the fact that "always listening, always recording" can be a glitch, it can also be that is configured that way when a government demands Google's cooperation in "national security matters."
And let's not kid ourselves, it can certainly happen in the US and other western countries, regardless of the political party holding the reins.
In light of the ways in which Google earns its revenue, it should do everything it can to avoid giving people the slightest reason to think too much about Google's commitment to your privacy.
So Google bugged them, eh?
"Had a bug"
I see what you did there, Bader. ☺️