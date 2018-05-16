The Google Home Max made its debut in the United States last December, and five months later, Google's finally decided to bring its flagship smart speaker to Canada.

Nothing's changed with the Home Max since its initial release, but as a quick refresher, here's what you can expect:

Two 4.5-inch high-excursion subwoofers

Audio output that's 20x more powerful than the regular Google Home

Custom tweeters

Smart Sound system that senses the acoustics of your room in order to provide the best sound possible

In addition to playing music by asking the Google Assistant, you can also connect your phone via Bluetooth, cast your songs, or plug the Home Max into a record play thanks to the included aux port.

Phil praised the Home Max for its excellent sound and far-field microphones in his review, but also knocked it for clunky volume controls and a steep price tag. You'll pay $499 CAD for the Home Max in Canada, making it a very premium gadget.

If you're interested, you can pick up the Google Home Max right now at Best Buy Canada and the Google Store.

See at Google Store