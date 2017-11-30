Time to start counting down the days.

It's hard to believe that Google's big hardware event was almost two months ago, but time sure flies when you're waiting for a release date for the company's awesome Assistant-equipped home speaker.

We're obviously talking about the Google Home Max, and when it was unveiled back in October, we knew that it'd be released at some point in December. However, according to a Best Buy listing spotted by 9to5Google, that December release date could be here sooner than some were expecting.

Best Buy has the Home Max listed on its website with a "coming soon" label attached to it, but next to the model and SKU information, there's also a release date of December 12, 2017.

In addition to this, one commenter also noted that the terms and conditions section on the Google Store for the YouTube Red promo with the Home Max reads that the promotion is open to "participants in the U.S. who purchase and activate a Google Home Max between December 11, 2017 and February, 2018.

We can't say for certain whether or not the Home Max will launch on December 11 without a direct confirmation from Google, but it certainly does look like that'll be the case.

