Time to start counting down the days.
It's hard to believe that Google's big hardware event was almost two months ago, but time sure flies when you're waiting for a release date for the company's awesome Assistant-equipped home speaker.
We're obviously talking about the Google Home Max, and when it was unveiled back in October, we knew that it'd be released at some point in December. However, according to a Best Buy listing spotted by 9to5Google, that December release date could be here sooner than some were expecting.
Best Buy has the Home Max listed on its website with a "coming soon" label attached to it, but next to the model and SKU information, there's also a release date of December 12, 2017.
In addition to this, one commenter also noted that the terms and conditions section on the Google Store for the YouTube Red promo with the Home Max reads that the promotion is open to "participants in the U.S. who purchase and activate a Google Home Max between December 11, 2017 and February, 2018.
We can't say for certain whether or not the Home Max will launch on December 11 without a direct confirmation from Google, but it certainly does look like that'll be the case.
Reader comments
After months of using both to determine what best suits my needs, I decided to let go of Alexa and go all in with Google Home. I've been waiting on the Max to come out and it looks like only a few more days to go. It wasn't an easy decision to go from Echo to Google Home but decided that it ties in better with my Android Phones, Family Like, YouTube Red/Google Play Music and Android Wear Watches. Plus, the awful step back in sound on the 2nd Gen Echo's all but sealed the deal for me. I just thought we might be able to preorder the Max by now.
I'd love to stand next to one and compare in person to a Marshall speaker or something like that.
Wow, out the door before apple could. Pretty incredible, really.