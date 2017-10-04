Google Home Max is twenty times more powerful than the Home.

Alongside the $49 Google Home Mini, Google unveiled the Google Home Max, a supersized version of the Google Home with two 4.5-inch woofers and 0.7-inch tweeters for room-filling sound. Google says that the Home Max is twenty times as powerful as the Home, and the company is debuting Smart Sound, a feature that calibrates the soundstage based on your room's dimensions and the kind of audio you're listening to.

Smart Sound is similar to Sonos' Treuplay, but in this instance the Home Max will automatically tune the sound profile tailored to the source audio, whether it's a phone call, song, or a podcast. Smart Sound will also be able to automatically increase or lower the volume of the Home Max based on the ambient sound in the room.

The Home Max has Cast built-in, along with Bluetooth and a standard 3.5mm jack. You'll be able to seamlessly integrate it with other Google Homes or other Chromecast-enabled devices, and the speaker can be oriented horizontally or vertically. It has magnets in the base to prevent it from falling over.

The Google Home Max has a fabric design for the grille, with the speaker available in two color options — chalk and charcoal. The speaker will be going up for sale in December (the same time as Apple's HomePod) for $399 in the U.S., and will be heading to other countries early next year. Google is throwing in a free 12-month subscription to YouTube Red for everyone picking up the Google Home Max.