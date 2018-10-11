At Google's big hardware event this Tuesday, the company announced a slew of new products — one of which was the Google Home Hub. The Home Hub is the latest Smart Display to hit the market and is essentially Google's version of products like the Lenovo Smart Display and JBL Link View.

However, while Lenovo and JBL's gadgets run something called Android Things (an Internet of Things platform built by Google itself), the Home Hub is powered by something completely different.

In an interview with Ars Technica, Google's Vice Presiden of Product Management, Diya Jolly, explained that the Home Hub is actually based on a modified version of Google Cast — the same platform that powers the Chromecast. Commenting on this, Jolly said: