"OK Google... when the heck are you coming to Canada?!"
Google Home has been out in the United States since November, it's been out in England since spring, and Google promised to bring it to five more countries, including Canada, with the ever-vague "this summer", but not concrete release date. Well, we've got that release date, and open pre-orders to go with it.
Google Home is available for pre-order at $179.99 starting today at the Google Store and Best Buy Canada, and if you'd rather wait for it to hit store shelves, you'll be able to walk into Google Store, Bell, Best Buy, Indigo, London Drugs, Rogers, Staples, The Source, Telus, Visions, or Walmart on June 26th and buy one. Google is promising that when the Google Home launches in Canada, Google Assistant will work in both French and English, which might be part of the reason behind the long wait we've seen.
If you're keen on dropping $179.99 to pre-order a Google Home, we suggest Best Buy Canada, which is offering a free Chromecast with your purchase.
Google Home
- Google Home review
- These services work with Google Home
- Google Home vs. Amazon Echo
- Join our Google Home forums!
Reader comments
Google Home gets pre-order and release date in Canada
I take it this means we can count on "Français (Canada)" Google Assistant launching by June 26th at the latest?
I saw that it launched for "Français (France)" last week, but switching my S8's language to "Français (France)" didn't help - I still don't have Google Assistant unless I use "English (Canada)" or English "(United States)', which, frustratingly, have significantly different options between the two of them.
Most of us want to have good income but dont know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of methods to earn huge sum, but whenever Buddies try that they get trapped in a scam/fraud so I thought to share with you a genuine and guaranteed method for free to earn huge sum of money at home anyone of you interested should visit the page. I am more than sure that you will get best result.
Best Of Luck for new Initiative!
xczzzzzzz
........... http://www.PayNote8.com
Interested to see what Canadian services get added
Wow, I had thought all along that it was released in Canada the same time as the US...boy, was I wrong!