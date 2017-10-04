Hands-free calling has expanded on Google Home, and will now use your phone number.
Google Home added hands-free calling earlier this year, and the company announced today that the feature is expanding to the United Kingdom.
Additionally, users will now be able to use their regular phone number to make calls. Previously, a call would be routed through a Google Voice number. This will be great for the majority of Google Home users who probably don't use Google Voice.
Do you use hands-free calling on the Google Home? Let us know down below!
Google Hardware
- Google Wifi review
- Google Home review
- Everything you need to know about the Chromecast Ultra
- Chromecast vs Chromecast Ultra: Which should you buy?
Google Wifi:
Google Home:
Chromecast Ultra:
Reader comments
Google Home expands hands-free calling to the UK, now uses your own phone number
How interesting that a week after the Echo uses my number to make calls, Google does the same thing! What a crazy coincidence!
You do know these things take months if not years to develop. So don't try and make it seem like Google copied a competitor. They were probably working on it at the same time. Sheesh people think that tech development is like magic or something.
Yep. A lot of people also think that they shouldn't have to pay for design, software development, manufacturing, shipping, support, or any of the other overhead activities that go into selling a product.
When it comes to VOIP, the difference between using a number out of their pool vs using my own number essentially comes down to changing the app to collect my number.
For a company of Google's size, that's a days thing, not months or years.
I'd bet that they went the way they did originally because it was a simpler, more straightforward implementation, then when Amazon leapfrogged them, they banged it out.
Given that a lot of people won't answer a call from a number that they don't recognize, or that's blocked, once Amazon had this, they pretty much had to change or people who valued this feature would lean towards Amazon.
competition is a good thing... just wish google was the one that was innovating this a bit more... I had to choose between Alexa and Google and chose Google... they are a bit slow aren't they?
Howso... Google was the first one to do phone calls period... Echo only did echo to echo calls
Amazon added free calling to any number in the US or Canada to the Echo last week.
Yes but Google been doing it over a month now... That was my point... Amazon wasn't pressed to get free calling out there but after Google implemented it it seemed to be a big deal
How do we enable this?