Hands-free calling has expanded on Google Home, and will now use your phone number.

Google Home added hands-free calling earlier this year, and the company announced today that the feature is expanding to the United Kingdom.

Additionally, users will now be able to use their regular phone number to make calls. Previously, a call would be routed through a Google Voice number. This will be great for the majority of Google Home users who probably don't use Google Voice.

Do you use hands-free calling on the Google Home? Let us know down below!