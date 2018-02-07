A visual forecast for the weather is only the beginning.
Last year's Google I/O was home to a plethora of announcements, but one of the most interesting was a new trick with the Google Assistant that allowed it to send contextual info/graphics to a Chromecast-enabled TV following a voice command. Google's been radio silent since the initial announcement in regards to when we could actually start using it, but it looks like that day has finally come.
As noted by multiple Redditors, asking Google Home or another Google Assistant-powered smart speaker to show you the weather on your Chromecast device will do just that. For example, saying "Ok, Google, show me the weather on my TV" will now display the current temperature and five-day forecast on your Chromecast-enabled television.
Google appears to be rolling out this functionality to select countries, and at this time, it only works with Google Assistant smart speakers — not phones or tablets.
Also, while this currently just shows the weather, it's expected that this will expand to more commands/questions down the road. Future use cases could include a visual of traffic on the way to work, upcoming calendar appointments, etc.
If you've got a Google Home and Chromecast, do you have access to this? If so, is it something you think you'll start using on a regular basis?
Reader comments
I don't think it'll be super useful since I usually ask questions when I'm moving around doing stuff. Also, this would require leaving my TV on all of the time, which would just consume more electricity. Sure, my Chromecast can turn on my TV, but by the time it fires up and displays info I'll probably have moved on.
All that being said, if they can make it work, they might as well make it work. It's not hurting me if I choose not to use the feature.
Yup, Google wants you to keep your TV on with the Chromecast set as the input at all times. That's kinda the goal.
And I agree, not all that practical for many people.
I disagree. I think it would be useful, especially for more visual questions. That being said, you don't need to leave your TV on to do this if your TV supports HDMI-CEC and then the Chromecast will just turn on when displaying information and you could tell GH to turn off your TV. Just tried it and it works great!
Cool idea, but my setup has the CC plugged into one of 6 HDMI inputs on my AVR so if I'm watching my Tivo I don't want it to switch to CC just to see a weather report, then forcing me to change inputs back to my Tivo input when I'm done with the weather.
I don't own a Google Home but I just assumed it launched being able to do this.
Works here NYC... my wife might have more use for this when she is getting our kids ready in the morning for school...but i don't know how mush use I will get from it
I have a Chromecast on one of my TV's. When I asked Google to "Show me the weather in the playroom" it started playing some music video on YouTube. When I said, "Ok google, show me the weather FORECAST", it put up the weather as an overlay at the bottom of the screen (the video kept playing in the background). Pretty neat.
Oh and for the love of all that is holy: GOOGLE PLEASE LET ME PLAY YOUTUBE ON ONE DEVICE WHILE LISTENING TO GPM ON ANOTHER DEVICE ALREADY!!! This one device at a time thing is getting really old.
My TV has an HDMI input that can let Chromecast toggle the power on/off so this would be pretty cool. I could connect a Chromecast to a wall mounted display, integrate it with my SmartThings and the Google assistant apk to do some pretty neat stuff.